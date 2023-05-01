73% of Americans say Biden shouldn’t run again

Is the WH2024 nomination race now over?

The big news in US politics over the past week has been the announcement by Joe Biden that he wants to seek a second term. If he was nominated and won he would be 86 years old at the end of his term. This is very much against public opinion in the US where voters across the board are opposed to such a move.

A poll for Forbes found only 26% of respondents saying they would like to see Biden run again in 2024, versus 73% who said he shouldn’t. That includes 47% of Democrats, while 52% of Democrats do not want him to run.

Donald Trump’s 2024 bid is similarly unpopular, with the poll finding that 30% of respondents saying they don’t want him to run again, though 55% of Republicans say they would back that.

Both of the old men have declared their desire to run again and it looks likely at the moment that both would win their party’s nomination.

The current betting has Biden rated as a 79% chance to get the nomination

Mike Smithson