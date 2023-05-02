This looks worrying for Number 10 and the Tories This looks worrying for Number 10 and the Tories 2/5/2023 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Starmer vs Sunak (30 April):Starmer leads on NEARLY ALL leadership characteristics including:Can bring British people together (46% | 26%)Represents change (44% | 25%)Can build a strong economy (40% | 33%)Sunak leads on:is in good physical and mental health (34% | 33%) pic.twitter.com/JZGW7OYmWH— Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) May 1, 2023 Sunak appears to be struggling more than he was