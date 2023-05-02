This looks worrying for Number 10 and the Tories

Starmer vs Sunak (30 April):



Starmer leads on NEARLY ALL leadership characteristics including:



Can bring British people together (46% | 26%)

Represents change (44% | 25%)

Can build a strong economy (40% | 33%)



Sunak leads on:



is in good physical and mental health (34% | 33%) pic.twitter.com/JZGW7OYmWH