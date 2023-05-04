Could LAB return as top Scottish party at the general election?

The Scots Tories and Greens are on the decline

At the 2010 General Election when the Tories returned to power there was no change in the seats in Scotland. Labour had 41 of the 69 seats and ended up with 41 of the 69 seats

Everything changed north of the border following the IndyRef in 2014 when there was a huge move to the SNP in the polls although the referendum itself went with the status quo

Since then Scottish LAB has been all but wiped out in Westminster terms but that could all change if the latest poll shown above is a good guide to public opinion.

It is not beyond the bounds of probability that SLAB could return to its GE2019 position. First past the post when there are four significant parties can act in a very powerful manner.

The challenge facing LAB should not be underestimated. At GE2019 they secured nationally just 202 of the 650 MPs. Getting to a majority could be challenging.

What should worry Starmer’s party is the very high proportion of GE2019 CON voters now saying don’t know.

Mike Smithson