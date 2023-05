The figures are:

Labour: 35%

Conservatives: 26%

Lib Dems: 20%

Others: 19%

This is slightly lower than the national Westminster polls but still a good indicator of the challenge facing Sunak.

Prof Michael Thrasher has said that his analysis suggests that these results show Labour is on course to be the largest party in parliament after the general election, but without an overall majority.

Mike Smithson