The local elections – the broad trends so far
It is important to note that we have only had a small number of results so far with the vast bulk of councils doing their counts during the day. I have little doubt that things will change in the next few hours.
A big figure to look out for will be the scale of Tory losses. One projection overnight has the party losing over 1,100 seats.
No doubt there will be speculation over Sunak’s position given that this is his first big electoral test since becoming leader and PM.