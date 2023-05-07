And the walls came tumbling down

There’s some interesting analysis in The Observer

Labour is making dramatic progress in winning back pro-Brexit voters across the country as the coalition of support for the Tories built by Boris Johnson collapses, according to detailed analysis of Thursday’s local election results.

Figures from the BBC’s “key wards” data, obtained by the Observer, show support for Keir Starmer’s party was up by seven points compared with 2021 in the most heavily pro-leave wards.

The data also shows that while the Tories were down 2.5 points in the most pro-remain wards, their vote was down even more – by 5.5 points – in the most pro-leave wards.

Senior Labour figures and leading academics said the data showed that the link between voting for Brexit and voting for the Tories is weakening – further encouraging Labour strategists to believe they can take back seats across the “red wall” and are on course to win the next general election.

obert Ford, professor of politics at Manchester University, who was part of the BBC’s results and analysis team, said that in the 2021 local elections there had been a very close correlation between those who voted Tory and those who had voted to leave the EU in red wall areas.

“Voting leave was a very strong predictor of voting Tory. Now it is fading. Our statistical modelling shows it is much weaker now. We can say people are voting less in line with their Brexit preferences than they were a couple of years ago.”

Stephen Fisher, professor of political sociology at Oxford University, who was also on the BBC results and analysis team, agreed that the connection between people voting Tory and those who voted leave had become looser, particularly since 2021.