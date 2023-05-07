What Brits are really looking forward to this weekend

Which are you most looking forward to around this weekend?



The bank holiday day off: 37%

The coronation and celebrations surrounding it: 25%

It must be worrying for the Royals and their sycophants that only a quarter of Brits were most looking forward to the coronation, more Brits were looking forward to the bank holiday.

The first coronation is seventy years really didn’t appeal to Brits, the viewing figures for the coronation were substantially lower than when England ‘s men’s soccer team play in international tournaments or make the final.

With the police arresting people for exercising free speech against the monarchy, that tells us the poor place the monarchy finds itself in, a self confident monarchy wouldn’t need the state to bully their citizens like ths.

Could the coronation of King Charles III be the UK’s last coronation?

