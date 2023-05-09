A thing of the past – LAB leads of 20%+?

Wikipedia polling table

The latest polling table sets out what has been the most recent movement in the polls – they are just about all showing leads in the teens for Starmer’s party – a far cry from February when almost all the firms had gaps of 20%+,

Running alongside this shift has been the improvement in Sunak’s leader ratings. Although he still trails Starmer in most polls the gap is nothing like what it was.

The next step could be single-digit leads for LAB though I think we are some way from that.

Clearly Sunak would like the Tories to be ahead but I just wonder what will prompt him to call a general election. Arguably Labour not having an overall majority could be seen as a kind of victory for the Tories after so long in power.

Mike Smithson