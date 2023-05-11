Starmer looks set to become PM but will LAB have a majority?

Last week’s locals weren’t quite as good as many within the Labour Party hoped but there is little doubt that the party is in good position to win back power at the next election. The big question is whether Starmer will have an overall majority or not and on that there are differing views.

Thus in the immediate aftermath of the May 4th results, the leading commentator and analyst John Rentoul was saying that there would be a LAB minority government. That was on the Friday but by the time his weekend column was published this had moved to him predicting a LAB majoity of just one.

Clearly, things look tight and there are big doubts about how much can be read into the local election results.

What we do know is that the boundaries on which the next election will be fought are more favourable to the Tory party.

At the moment I don’t think that LAB will get to 326 MPs – 50% of the Commons plus 1. But an MP total of 316-317 should be enough for Starmer to be in total control.

Mike Smithson