The Archbishop’s attack on the small boats plan makes several front pages

The big question over the Archbichop’s attack on Sunak’s small boats clampdown is whether it impacts public opinion and is likely to encourage other opponents of to step up their opposition.

The most recent YouGov poll on the issue had 50% backing Sunak and 36% opposing. My guess is that the split will be tighter following his intervention.

It could also impact on the courts and how judges deal with the cases that are likely to arise.

It also put the UK at odds with international law.

Personally, I am with the Archbishop.

Mike Smithson