A 25% swing from Leave puts Remain on 73% and a 46% lead over Leave

The shift towards remaining in Eurovision has come from both sides of the Brexit debate



2016 Remain voters

Remain in Eurovision: 43% (+11 from 2019)

Leave Eurovision: 7% (-11)



2016 Leave voters

Remain in Eurovision: 24% (+10)

Leave Eurovision: 20% (-14)https://t.co/WiAQaA2iNG — YouGov (@YouGov) May 11, 2023

Tonight is Eurovision night and it being held in Liverpool, home of the six times European Cup/Champions League winners.

My usual strategy is to lay Le Royaume-Uni, which became a risky strategy last year. My two longshot bets for tonight are Croatia and Israel.

I don’t expect the favourites Sweden to win, I would sooner listen to Katie Price covering a Radiohead track.

TSE