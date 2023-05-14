Turkish delight for Erdogan from Elon Musk

If you want to buy the platform to help right wing governments around the world, just say it with your chest. It’s your money, go for it, but spare us the free speech BS.



Old twitter rejected 50% of these demands, which isn’t perfect. New Twitter complies 100%. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) May 13, 2023

What I know about Turkish politics is only matched by what Boris Johnson knows about honesty or fidelity to his wives but this intervention from Elon Musk’s Twitter is effectively helping the President of Turkey censor his opponents, the day before the Turkish general election.

Democrats around the world should be outraged and worried about this intervention from the so called free speech champion Elon Musk, if this can happen in Turkey then it can happen anywhere and impact general election outcomes.

It isn’t hard to see someone in the GOP like Ron DeSantis issue a similar order to social media companies to take down content of his political opponents.

TSE