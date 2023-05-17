Three Tory by-election defences in the offing?

TheTimes is reporting that the Tories could be facing three by-election defences as a result of Johnson’s resignation honours in which he is nominating the current incumbents in the seats above for the House of Lords.

We had known about Dorries and Mid-Bedfordshire for some time. The former PM had been hoping that the elevations to the Lords should take place just before the end of this parliament to avoid by-elections but that is not going to be possible. As soon as they are named then they would have to resign their Commons seats.

While Jack and Sharma have quite small majorities Dorries looks on the face of it to be safer. We do know that the LDs did start campaigning in Mid-Beds when the first rumours about the list came out and no doubt this latest report could cause the efforts to start again.

My guess is that if by-elections do take place then all three seats would be lost – the SNP taking the Scottish seat, LAB the Reading one and the LDs in mid-Beds.

Everything depends on when the three are actually elevated to the Lords. Sunak, no doubt, would prefer it later rather than sooner.

Mike Smithson