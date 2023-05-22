LAB moves to an 86% betting chance to win a Rutherglen by-election

Wikipedia

The big political betting news today is that a by-election looks set to take place in the Scottish seat of Rutherglen and Hamilton West which was an SNP gain from LAB at GE2019.

The Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP broke Covid rules in 2020 by traveling on a train from London to Scotland having tested positive.

The standards watchdog recommended that she be banned from the Commons for 30 days – a punishment that has now been confirmed.

This now leaves the way open for a petition of voters in the constituency on whether she should continue. 10% of the electorate have to back the proposal which would lead to her losing her seat.

This could not have come at a better time for Scottish LAB which has been moving up in the polls.

