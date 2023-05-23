Biden continues to get stronger in the WH2024 betting

Smarkets

As can be seen in the Smarkets chart Biden has continued to rise in the WH2024 betting and the main limitation he faces is in relation to his own health. When the primaries start in early January he will be 81 and that is surely going to become an issue.

It is increasingly likely in the eyes of punters that WH2024 will be a rematch of WH2024 with Biden facing Trump. All the polling has voters saying that Biden should stand aside because of his age but if he doesn’t then they will back him against Trump.

The main challenge to Trump in the GOP primary race appears to be the hugely controversial Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

I just wonder whether in either party’s primary race contenders might emerge to take it from the old men. i really hope so.

Mike Smithson