Starmer extends his approval lead over Sunak

As well as the regular general election voting intention polls we should not ignore the leader approval numbers and the latest weekly numbers from R&W sees both Sunak and Starmer taking a bit of a tumble.

The big challenge for opposition leaders is getting their voice heard because inevitably they can only say things whereas the PM can do things that can be both a positive and a negative.

I like the way R&W test this every week in its poll and its trend charts are based on a lot of data.

Mike Smithson

