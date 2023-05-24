Why I’m betting on 40/1 Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination

My one WH2024 Republican nomination bet so far is on the former governor of South Carolina and Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. That is pretty impressive CV.

A big reason is that she is likely to do very well her own state’s primary which usually comes straight after Iowa and New Hampshire. If that happens then it’s likely she will be portrayed in the media as the frontrunner to take on Trump very early on in the race.

I also believe that if Trump for whatever reason decided to pull out of the contest then his backing would be for Nikki Haley.

This is NOT a prediction but my assessment that her current odds for the nomination are good value.

Mike Smithson