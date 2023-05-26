DeSantis raises $8.2m in first 24 hours after his WH2024 declaration

But he’s still a 25% chance in the betting

The big development in the 2024 White House race has been the expected announcement by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that he was in fact standing for the presidency. This was hardly a surprise that has had almost exactly no impact on the betting.

It has had an impact on his fundraising. NYT reports that he raised $8.2 million in his first 24 hours as a presidential candidate – a huge sum that cements his standing as the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump”

The 45th President the controversial Donald Trump remains the strong favorite and it is hard to see how he can be shifted. The one big hope for those not wanting to see his return to the White House is that he could be facing serious legal trouble as result of the huge number of criminal cases that he is facing.

It should be noted that even if he was conducting his campaign from a prison cell and got elected Trump would still be president.

We won’t get an indication of how strong the DeSantis challenge is until the first primaries in the new year.

Mike Smithson