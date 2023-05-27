The CON-LAB voters’ split on which news outlets are most trusted

I have been very struck by this from YouGov on how backers of the Tories and LAB trust or distrust different news outlets.

The ones that surprise me most are the Daily Express and Daily Mail which are both distrusted by backers of both main parties. On the other side of the coin it is interesting to note how Channel 4 news has net trust positives with both LAB and CON voters.

The Sun has the worst figures being distrusted by 49% of CON voters and 66% of LAB ones.

Mike Smithson