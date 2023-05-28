Rishi’s integrity problem

Do Britons think Rishi Sunak has been successful in ensuring the govt has "integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level"?



All Britons

Successful: 24%

Unsuccessful: 58%



Con voters

Successful: 40%

Unsuccessful: 47%



Lab voters

Successful: 11%

Unsuccessful: 79% https://t.co/pcz0phnQUl — YouGov (@YouGov) May 25, 2023

Does Rishi only look good because his two immediate predecessors were so rubbish?

We are seven months into Rishi Sunak’s premiership and we have enough information to start making judgments. For me one of his biggest flaws is his ability to overpromise and underdeliver, we see it with his boat pledges, but most egregiously we see it with the basket of deplorables he appointed to his cabinet.

The country have judged him on for appointing people with huge red flags against then, Raab, Zahawi, Williamson, and Braverman. All those appointments were avoidable mistakes.

These poll findings makes it courageous, in the Yes, Prime Minister sense, to make Rishi Sunak and leadership at the heart of the Tory party campaign strategy at the next election, especially when whenever a plurality of Tory voters think he has been unsuccessful on this integrity metric.

TSE