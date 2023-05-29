Time for Starmer to be less timid about Brexit?



YouGov 18/5/23

Brexit is being looked at even more negatively

The above is from YouGov and has the latest view on Brexit. The data I always look to in Brexit polling is the one here on the far right on the table – what the C2DE split is. These, of course, were always regarded as the big drivers of the referendum outcome and have tended to remain supportive. But that has changed. Look now and 55% think it has been more of a failure compared with just 11% saying a success.

Starmer, of course, has been very careful in his observations on Brexit given what we know what happened in the so called “Red Wall” seats at the last election. But would those seats vote the same today? My guess is not.

I would suggest that the LAB leader is going to be pressed hard on this during the election campaign and this polling should be watched closely.

Mike Smithson