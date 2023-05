Another PM who doesn't like answering straight questions. You can only assume that there is something they want to hide on the handling of COVID. https://t.co/FegyrSV4oH — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 30, 2023

The problem here, of course, is that COVID and the measures to control it had a huge impact on our lives and inevitably there is a big public desire to know what happened and how well our elected leaders did.

Johnson was more than ready to take the plaudits for the vaccine but he should be accountable for his other actions while he was in charge. This issue isn’t going to go away.

Once again Sunak appears to be sitting on the fence.

Mike Smithson