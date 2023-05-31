So what is Johnson trying to cover up?

One thing’s certain – this isn’t going to go away

Given the lengths that appear to be being taken not to release certain information about the Johnson’s government handling of COVID the assumption must be that there is something very big that ministers are trying to cover up.

It might be that the ex-PM is able to get through the next few days but until we know what this is about it will continue to hang over him.

No doubt it will also prompt parts of the media to put serious resources into finding.out.

Given that Sunak was Chancellor for all this period it must be assumed that he has an interest in this not being made available.

Mike Smithson