Even CON voters think that ministers should provide all the COVID-19 messages

The big UK political story concerns the effort by the COVID 19 inquiry into getting access to the WhatsApp accounts of leading politicians on what happened during the period when it was at its most rampant.

YouGov’s poll on the issue featured about 61% saying that all messages requested should be provided against 25% saying the government should decide which of them are most relevant.

I’ve featured the political breakdown of responses and as can be seen even Tory voters think all messages requested should be provided.

This polling does not look good for ministers.

Mike Smithson