Starmer dwarfs Sunak on the leadership front

Starmer vs Sunak (4 June):



Starmer leads on EVERY SINGLE leadership characteristic polled, including:



Can bring British ppl together (47% | 29%)

Can build a strong economy (42% | 36%)

Is a strong leader (38% | 33%)

Can work well with foreign leaders (40% | 38%)

There is some hope among Tory strategists and Sunak himself that a mixture of tax cuts and Sunak’s leadership will help the Tories do better at the general election than the current polls suggest. This is polling from Redfield & Wilton shows how risky that strategy could do.

I suspect whilst Sunak polls better than his party, I suspect any positives Sunak has is being damaged by the huge negatives around the party. Sunak has made mistakes, such as keeping Suella Braverman in post. The country like most have realised that Sunak only looks good when compared to his two immediate predecessors. Not as bad as Johnson & Truss isn’t going to be an election winning strategy.

TSE