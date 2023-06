Could Boris Johnson stand in the Mid Beds by election

Could Boris stand in Mid Beds? — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2023

Here's a thought



Could Boris Johnson now attempt to stand in Mid Bedfordshire which has just been vacated by Nadine Dorries, one of his closest allies?



Dorries told TalkTV earlier that 'something happened today' which influenced her decision



Would CCHQ allow it? — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 9, 2023

BREAKING



Boris Johnson is standing down as the Tory MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, triggering an immediate by-election



Comes after Privileges Committee recommended suspension of more than 10 days — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 9, 2023

Boris Johnson:



'I am being forced out by a tiny handful of people, with no evidence to back up their assertions, and without approval even of Conservative party members let alone the wider electorate.



'I believe that a dangerous and unsettling precedent is being set' — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 9, 2023

What a 30 minutes this has been. Boris Johnson standing down as MP with immediate effect.

But are he and Dorries playing 4D chess?

TSE