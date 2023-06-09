Hey Siri, show me what ‘hoist with his own petard’ looks like

"In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law."



— Donald Trump August 18, 2016 (Charlotte NC rally)



pic.twitter.com/b3XNYfKYc8 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 9, 2023

INCREDIBLE (full caps lock). Trump breaks another record as he becomes first ex President to face federal charges. And unlike New York indictment this is some serious shit, including:

– false statements

– obstruction of justice

– illegal retention of classified docs

– conspiracy pic.twitter.com/QkhvHjySji — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) June 9, 2023

Today’s big news is Trump confirming he is going to be indicted next Tuesday, bring a whole new meaning to Super Tuesday.

For most politicians this would be a career ender but for Trump this is no impediment, the overwhelmingly member of GOP elected officials appear to defend him no matter what. My strategy based on Trump’s legal problems is to lay him for the general election and back him for the GOP nomination, the following poll backs up my strategy.

43% of Republicans don’t care if their president is a convicted felon. They *want* a criminal to be their president.



????’? what’s sad.



Not the indictments against Trump. https://t.co/SlGyX7HIxS — George Conway ?? (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2023

