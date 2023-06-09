Hey Siri, show me what ‘hoist with his own petard’ looks like
Today’s big news is Trump confirming he is going to be indicted next Tuesday, bring a whole new meaning to Super Tuesday.
For most politicians this would be a career ender but for Trump this is no impediment, the overwhelmingly member of GOP elected officials appear to defend him no matter what. My strategy based on Trump’s legal problems is to lay him for the general election and back him for the GOP nomination, the following poll backs up my strategy.
TSE