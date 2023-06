SNAP POLL



62% say it was right for Boris Johnson to resignhttps://t.co/fzYVIV3bRm



65% think he knowingly misled Parliament on Partygatehttps://t.co/LPyKAeE6GE



72% think it likely he committed further COVID offenceshttps://t.co/6V4ylWcgBB pic.twitter.com/GpWwArXPR6 — YouGov (@YouGov) June 10, 2023

Tory voters are split on whether the Commons inquiry into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament about Partygate is fair or unfair



All Britons

Fair: 60%

Unfair: 21%



Con voters

Fair: 41%

Unfair: 44%https://t.co/4Y6kZH6w7U pic.twitter.com/kuELWVo61Z — YouGov (@YouGov) June 10, 2023

The bad news for Boris Johnson is that they support his decision to quit.

This isn’t the polling for a country itching for a Boris Johnson comeback.

A fun betting market would be how many Tory MPs quit with immediate effect bt Monday because we’ve just had our third one in the last day but I think Rishi Sunak will be privately happy that so many Boris Johnson loyalists are quitting. It makes managing the Parliamentary Tory Party marginally easier.

I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010.



2/2 — Nigel Adams MP ?? (@nadams) June 10, 2023

No markets open yet for this by election but my instinct is to back the Tories in the by election (obviously depending on prices.) pic.twitter.com/yJkNggMLgd — TSE (@TSEofPB) June 10, 2023

Presumably we're going to have three by-elections on the same day – hard to see any justification for staggering them. What an exciting night it will be! — Jonathan Walker (@jonwalker121) June 10, 2023

TSE