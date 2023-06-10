Where do we even start?
Yesterday afternoon I thought I’d be spending most of the weekend doing pieces on Donald Trump but Boris Johnson’s intervention last night put the kibosh on that. John Rentoul has said applying the average swings in Shropshire North and Tiverton & Honiton to Mid Beds produces a come-from-3rd-place Lib Dem win so I can understand why the Tories are expected to lose both by elections.
Based on Chris Bryant’s tweet I suspect Boris Johnson will not stand in Mid Beds, although it wasn’t surprising people thought he might stand, it wouldn’t be the first time Boris Johnson tried to sneak into Beds where he doesn’t belong*.
TSE
*Hat tip to PBer Muesli for that line.