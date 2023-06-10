Where do we even start?

Labour open 1/8 favourites to win the Uxbridge & South Ruislip by-electionhttps://t.co/B5t9CIDMer pic.twitter.com/GqTXoh846U — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) June 9, 2023

Lib Dems open as 4/5 favourites to win the upcoming by-election in Mid Bedfordshire.



Only the small matter of a 23.6% swing required!https://t.co/7qD2cTYGDI pic.twitter.com/By0Pm4O35s — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) June 9, 2023

Boris Johnson standing in Mid Bedfordshire?



Lib Dems backed into 8/13 (from 4/5) in the last 15 minutes, for what it's worth.https://t.co/7qD2cTYGDI — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) June 9, 2023

NB a privileges report can be into conduct of a former or non member. So the idea he’d stand in another seat is for the birds. He’d just be suspended again. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 9, 2023

Yesterday afternoon I thought I’d be spending most of the weekend doing pieces on Donald Trump but Boris Johnson’s intervention last night put the kibosh on that. John Rentoul has said applying the average swings in Shropshire North and Tiverton & Honiton to Mid Beds produces a come-from-3rd-place Lib Dem win so I can understand why the Tories are expected to lose both by elections.

Based on Chris Bryant’s tweet I suspect Boris Johnson will not stand in Mid Beds, although it wasn’t surprising people thought he might stand, it wouldn’t be the first time Boris Johnson tried to sneak into Beds where he doesn’t belong*.

TSE

*Hat tip to PBer Muesli for that line.