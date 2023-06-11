Deflating Rishi Sunak
Success equals performance minus anticipation is mantra I was taught, given what the plurality of Brits expect halving inflation means then Rishi Sunak isn’t going to get much reward in the polls. Perhaps with the cost of living crisis so bad most voters couldn’t afford to pay attention on how inflation works.
A recovering economy might underpin a polling boost for the Tories between now and election day but if the voters do not realise it my might put the kibosh on any swingback to the government.
TSE