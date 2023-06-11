Deflating Rishi Sunak

When Rishi Sunak says he aims to halve inflation, British voters think he aims to get… (7 June)



Prices to decrease 47%

Prices to increase more slowly 42%

Don't know 11% pic.twitter.com/0llokiJO2Q — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) June 10, 2023

Success equals performance minus anticipation is mantra I was taught, given what the plurality of Brits expect halving inflation means then Rishi Sunak isn’t going to get much reward in the polls. Perhaps with the cost of living crisis so bad most voters couldn’t afford to pay attention on how inflation works.

A recovering economy might underpin a polling boost for the Tories between now and election day but if the voters do not realise it my might put the kibosh on any swingback to the government.

TSE