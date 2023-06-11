Oh my God Oh my God 11/6/2023 TSE Comments 0 Comment BREAKING: Nicola Sturgeon is in custody after being arrested in connection with SNP investigation.Sky's @ConnorGillies has the latest on the story.Latest: https://t.co/zXlGAizLMN? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/9aOwEaNE1H— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 11, 2023 BREAKING NEWS: Police Scotland release a statement after Nicola Sturgeon is arrested over SNP finances"The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives".https://t.co/L5iSt8uwuu? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Z5qlLeADY3— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 11, 2023 A reminder Mike Smithson is on holiday until tomorrow. TSE