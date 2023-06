Johnson was an exceptionally unpopular leader when he departed office. Unpopularity equivalent to post-poll tax Thatcher, and May after her deal failed. Worse then everyone in between – Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron. Only Truss (slightly) worse among PMs since 1979 (MORI data) pic.twitter.com/wE3uB9Hwuo — Rob Ford (@robfordmancs) June 11, 2023

The above Tweets from the leading political scientist Prof Rob Ford are a big reminder of how Johnson was viewed when he was PM. He wasn’t popular and his claim to fame for his GE2019 success was down o the fact he was facing Corbyn.

The on-the-day poll by Opinium of GE2019, discussed here before, shows that the big driver of LAB to CON switchers was Corbyn.

I think the comparison with TMay sums it up.

Mike Smithson