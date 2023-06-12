Sunak is coming out of this with his reputation enhanced

Tuesday’s papers are just coming in and inevitably the public row between Sunak and Johnson is dominating the front pages.

There hasn’t been any specific polling but I’m starting to think that Sunak is coming out of this well. He stopped Johnson going too far on the honours list row and I have been impressed by his responses. We have seen a very different Sunak – one who is ready to take on his predecessor but one and my guess is that this will help him and his party.

Telling Johnson that he can’t have what he wants was not going to be easy but Sunak has done that. The clips have been impressive.

Mike Smithson