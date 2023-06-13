Is Dorries having second thoughts?

The FT is reporting that Dorries might delay her resignation with the suggestion that she’ll try to cause the maximum problems as she can for Sunak. Certainly, it would be easier for the Tories if the by-elections were all held on the same day and the bad news for Sunak would last only a few days.

By deferring her exit Dorriest could ensure that there are two weekends of bad headlines for the PM.

I just wonder whether she might have decided not to go forward with her plan to quit as which was all predicated on her being elevated to a peerage. Now that we know that has been blocked then she would cease to be a law-maker with neither a Commons seat nor one in the Lords

The by-elections to replace the other two who quit as MPs are likely to be held next month. My guess is that if she doesn’t join them then there must be a chance that this won’t happen. There’ll always be a reason why she should defer her resignation.

Mike Smithson