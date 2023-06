Johnson rated as a just 3.4% chance to be election leader

Smarkets

For all his hopes the betting markets give Johnson. a very small chance of actually being the election leader.

It is hard to see after the weekend’s event things getting better for the man who beat Corbyn in 2019.

But there will be more challenges to Sunak in different forms. Johnson blames him for so much of what has happened in the past year.

Mike Smithson