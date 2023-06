EXCL: Boris Johnson has been found to have committed ‘multiple’ contempts of Parliament in privileges cmtte report out tomorrow, according to people close to inquiry.



From me & @GeorgeWParker

Johnson said in a statement: "I am not guilty of any contempt of parliament and did not knowingly or wittingly mislead the commons."

The FT is reporting this morning that the Commons Privileges Committee report on Johnson is not good for the man who led the Tories to their near landslide victory in December 2019. The paper says the report will show that he committed multiple contempts of Parliament

He has had the document for nearly a week and clearly, this was a key factor in his decision to stand down as an MP.

The committee itself has a Tory majority.

