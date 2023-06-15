Johnson inevitably dominates the front pages

For someone who loves the limelight just about more than anyone else in British politics, Johnson should love the Friday front pages.

That someone with his approach to truth and integrity could have held the highest elected office in the land for more than three years should concern all those who value democracy.

My guess is that more will drip out about how the UK was governed during this period and there could be more front pages like those we have this morning.

The widespread assumption that this is the end of the road politically for Johnson might not come true. I think the Tories will try to make themselves “Boris-proof” but there could be other avenues for him in the future.

Mike Smithson

I