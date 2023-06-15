Snap YouGov poll has just 19%saying it’s wrong for BJ to resign

Even CON voters think he should quit

In all of this I just wonder whether Johnson and his close advisors have overestimated the support they think their man has amongst voters. Sure non-Tory voters have a negative view but it is the split amongst Tory voters that is surprising.

Johnson is used to bragging about his victory at GE2019 but that, as all the polling showed, was down to the very negative view about the then LAB leader Corbyn.

Sure BJ is an election winner but only against what are now discredited LAB opponents.

Mike Smithson