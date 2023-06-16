The by-election betting – a LAB gain and CON hold

Smarkets

Selby and Uxbridge take place on July 20th and currently punters think the Tories will hold on in the former but lose the latter which was Johnson’s old seat.

We don’t have a date for Mid-Beds because Nadine is waiting for confirmation of her peerage before making a move. As can be seen punters think there’s a 67% chance of the LDs taking it if in fact it does take place.

The Tories and LAB have chosen candidates for the latter but I’m still not convinced that it is going to happen because it is dependent on Nadine getting her peerage.

Mike Smithson