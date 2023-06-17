LAB running neck and neck with the SNP in Scotland

Scottish Westminster Voting Intention:



LAB: 34% (+3)

SNP: 34% (-5)

CON: 18% (-1)

LDM: 7% (+2)



Via @PanelbaseMD, 12-15 Jun.

Changes w/ 28-30 Mar.

Given how important Scotland’s 57 seats are likely to be at the next election this latest Scotland-only poll could be significant.

At GE2010 LAB had 41 of the then 59 seats total north of the border. That was just about wiped out at GE2020 after the Scottish IndyRef which really energised the nationalists.

In recent times the SNP has been going through its own troubles and the potential for big seat losses is great.

The LDs have a big interest here as well. They lost their third-party status at Westminster GE2015. Currently, Ed Davey gets a question at PMQs just once every five weeks. If they can get to third party once again the leader gets 2 questions at every PMQ.

Mike Smithson