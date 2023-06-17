Sunak’s position has got stronger during the week

Dorries and BoJo have got weaker.

In many ways the political winner of the past week has been the Prime Minister. This is for the simple reason that the main possible person who could undermine his position Boris Johnson is now effectively out of it.

As we know Johnson has never hidden his desire to get back into Number 10 and there was always a risk that he could at some stage could have mounted a coup against Sunak.

After the publication of the Partygate report it’s hard to see that happening. BoJo is broken and no longer an MP. His base has always been smaller than many suggest.

There is no obvious other replacement leader although I guess one could emerge.

Mike Smithson