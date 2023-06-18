The LAB lead continues to stay in double figures

Wikipdia polling table

The table shows all the published GB Westminster voting polls over the last three weeks and as can be seen the Tory deficit remains in double figures. It did get a bit closer in the later Deltapoll but still above 10%.

Given that the numbers would likely tighten during an election campaign it is worth reminding ourselves that Labour almost certainly needs a national vote share of at least 7% to ensure an overall majority.

My own view is that this could be pretty tight and there is a real chance of Starmer’s party not having an overall majority.

Remember that at GE2019 LAB won just 202 of the 650 seats and needs perhaps 110+ gains for an overall majority taking into account the SF MPs not taking their seats.

A big issue that continues to impact on almost the polls is the high number of GE2019 CON voters still saying don’t know.

Mike Smithson