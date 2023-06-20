A LAB majority edges up in the election betting

Smarkets

Tory splits give Starmer’s party a boost

Above is the latest betting chart from the Smarkets exchange on the general election outcome. As can be seen a LAB majority is edging back up again and stands at nearly a 60% chance.

It is hard to argue based on current numbers that the next election won’t see LAB return to power in some form. Even if they fail to make the 123 seat gains required for an overall majority the chances are that CON losses will be large enough for Starmer to move into Number 10.

Maybe it is my personal experience of GE1992 that causes me to be so cautious. I was a candidate and well remember the sea change in the public mood on the Tuesday evening before the election.

The Tories will no doubt do their best portray Starmer in as negative a manner as possible and maybe they could get some tractipn.

Mike Smithson