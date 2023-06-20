Was Sunak’s no show in the vote a mistake?

"Is Rishi Sunak in hiding?"



Bob Seely was the poor sap pushed out last night to defend the PM's Commons no-show – and duly got his arse handed to him by Victoria Derbyshire.https://t.co/aFZJxt33LC — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) June 20, 2023

Last night’s vote in the House of Commons on Boris Johnson was probably the most significant politically that we have had for some time. The issue that has emerged is that Sunak apparently arranged so he was not there for the vote and I wonder whether that will be regarded as a huge mistake

For in doing so he satisfied no one. I guess in view of the events of last week that it would have been better to distance himself completely from Boris Johnson. He’s chosen to be neither for the ex-PM or against him.

Pro Bojo Tory voters have really nowhere else to go so being a bit unpopular with them has fewer risks for Sunak.

He made his decision as did a fair number of Tory MPs who stayed away. No doubt their decisions will have been noted and will be used against them when it comes to the elections in their constituencies.

Backing lockdown-bandits is not good politically.

Mike Smithson