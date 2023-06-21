The Tory polling recovery has come to an end
LAB leads in the 20 now common
Clearly, it has been a very tricky week for Sunak which hasn’t been helped by the party gate report on Johnson. You can tell how seriously the ex-PM is taking this by the number of BoJo loyalists who are being sent out to seek to rubbish the parliamentary investigation.
Sunak needs to recognise that Johnson is now a liability and the PM should distance himself. He needs to take a stronger view on what happened.
Meanwhile, Starmer’s chances look even greater.