The Tory polling recovery has come to an end

Clearly, it has been a very tricky week for Sunak which hasn’t been helped by the party gate report on Johnson. You can tell how seriously the ex-PM is taking this by the number of BoJo loyalists who are being sent out to seek to rubbish the parliamentary investigation.

Sunak needs to recognise that Johnson is now a liability and the PM should distance himself. He needs to take a stronger view on what happened.

Meanwhile, Starmer’s chances look even greater.

Mike Smithson