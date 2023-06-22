Mordaunt second favourite to succeed Sunak as CON leader

Smarkets 1529 June 22nd 2013

Clearly the exit of BoJo has had an impact on the next Tory leader betting and the Smarkets market above shows where things stand now.

I have just had a little flutter on Penny Mordaunt who seems to be gaining a high profile. She judged the BoJo issue right voting to support the recommendations which were quickly overtaken by events.

A big thing on her side is that she is getting more attention from the media than other possible contenders. My guess is that there is greater public awareness about her than other possible leaders.

A contest, of course, is not likely to happen until after the election.

I’m not sure about Badenoch.

Mike Smithson