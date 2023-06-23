Is it any wonder the Nadine peerage move has been stalled?

Of the 4 MPs who have recently announced their resignation there is one who has yet to take it the stage further and actually quit the House of Commons. As I write Dorries is still the Westminster MP for Mid Bedfordshire – my neighbouring constituency.

The initial case for her to become a peer was blocked by the Lords’ panel that handles these things. I just wonder whether the move has been stalled because of her record at Westminster over the past year. The Guardian is highlighting her poor attendance record and how few Commons votes she has participated in. This is from the Guardian report:

Dorries last spoke in the Commons in July last year, and has voted only six times so far this year. While she is a prolific Twitter user, she has barely mentioned any local issues on her feed at all this year, focusing mainly on Johnson and the show she presents on TalkTV…She does not list the address of a constituency office on her website or parliamentary page. Some local people say her last known office, in the town of Shefford, was closed down and is now a dance studio. It is not known if, or when, she undertakes constituency surgeries.

My guess is that this was a big factor for the Lords’ Committee when making its decision.

I will not be betting on the by-election until we know it is going to happen.

Mike Smithson