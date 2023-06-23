Will WH2024 really be a WH2020 re-run?

S

In 6 months time we will all be focused on the first primaries in the 2024 White House Race and currently of course the nominees look set to be Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

I am not convinced. We have seen many strong favourites for the nominations before the primary season starts falling away once real voters start making real selections.

A big issue for both the 2020 contenders is their ages. Biden will be 81 and Trump will be 78 at the time of the next election. Surely that is far far too old. Also Trump is now facing criminal actions

My guess is that if either of them fell away then the other one would struggle.

I plan to look at possible non-Trump/Biden alternatives in future posts.

Mike Smithson