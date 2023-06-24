The July 20th by-elections – latest betting

Punters think Selby is going to be close

As can be seen the money is going on the LDs to take Mid Bedfordshire and Somerton with LAB the easy winners in BoJo’s old seat of Uxbridge.

Selby though appears to be competitive and given the overall situation for Sunak’s government, it would be a huge victory to hold on here. This was the GE2019 result there.

It really says a lot about how the Tories are regarded that a victory here is priced at about evens.

I’m keeping away from Mid Bedfordshire until the seat is vacant. Nadine has yet to resign.

Mike Smithson