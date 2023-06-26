How BoJo can still go on hurting the Tories

Channel 4 is broadcasting the above documentary tomorrow and my guess is this has the potential to cause embarrassment for the Tories even though the leader and PM at the time, Johnson has moved on and is no longer an MP

According to a Guadian report on the programme Buckingham Palace in July 2020 requested that the monarch should intervene after Johnson had decided to push ahead with his controversial peerage proposal.

The Palace did not take this up because of worries that the irregular request would drag the Queen into controversial political matters.

According to the Guadian report:

Lord Clark, a Labour peer and member of Holac who vetted Lebedev’s nomination, said Johnson was “quite determined” to “get his own way”, that he “threatened” the usual conventions and “tried to overrule – and did overrule” security advisers and Holac…Speaking publicly for the first time about the nomination, he said that it would have been unprecedented for No 10 to ask for the Queen to intervene. “I’ve never heard of officials seeking a meeting with Her Majesty to discuss these issues,” he said.

This, of course, follows the controversies over Johnson’s resignation honours and will be a reminder of how the man elected by Tory party members chose to operate

